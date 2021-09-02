Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

NDA opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €79.45 and a 200 day moving average of €75.59.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

