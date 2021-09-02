Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATDRY. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.