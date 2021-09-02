Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $5,875,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Autohome by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Autohome by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

ATHM opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

