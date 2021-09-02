AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded down $19.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,520.65. 213,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,587.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

