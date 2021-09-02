Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

AVTR stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

