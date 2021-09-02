Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

