Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
