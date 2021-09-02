AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Acquires $241,250.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AVPT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 854,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
