Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,590 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

