Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 392,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,812. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.