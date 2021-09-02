Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,249. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

