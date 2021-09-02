Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 263 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,958,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

