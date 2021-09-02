Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,218.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

