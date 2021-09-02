Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.