Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

