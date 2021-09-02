Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $124,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $187,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.