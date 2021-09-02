Axe One Day Volume Hits $69,367.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $262,417.98 and approximately $69,367.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.55 or 0.00956988 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.