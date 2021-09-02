Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 104,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

