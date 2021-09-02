Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

