Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 208,457 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 208,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $28.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

