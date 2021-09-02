Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $272.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day moving average of $247.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

