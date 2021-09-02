Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.50 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

