Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.22

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

