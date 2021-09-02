Banco Macro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,912% compared to the typical volume of 156 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Banco Macro by 13.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 4,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

