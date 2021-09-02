Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36, a PEG ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

