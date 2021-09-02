Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Up 17.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BKKPF) shares shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile (OTC:BKKPF)

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.