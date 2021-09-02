Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.