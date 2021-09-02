Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.61.

TSE BMO opened at C$127.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

