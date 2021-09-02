BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $101,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

BKU stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

