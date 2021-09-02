Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. VTB Capital cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.