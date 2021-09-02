Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.