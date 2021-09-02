Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

BMW opened at €79.47 ($93.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €84.17 and a 200 day moving average of €84.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

