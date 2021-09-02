Bbva USA Invests $1.63 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

