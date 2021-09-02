Bbva USA Invests $1.97 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 719,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

