Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 391,276 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 391,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

