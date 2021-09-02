Bbva USA Takes $1.45 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,842 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

