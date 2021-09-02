BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,585 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 648,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 455,973 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 71,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

