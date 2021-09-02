BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,480 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.79. 8,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

