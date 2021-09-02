BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,468 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,765. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.