BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,369. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

