BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $780,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 334,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,568. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

