Beaxy (BXY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $126.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $126.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00137565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00820949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.