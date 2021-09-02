Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $253.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

