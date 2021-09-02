Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.83. 14,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

