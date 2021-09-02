BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BEES stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. BEESFREE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

BeesFree, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for the beekeeping community. It plans to manufacture and sale its patent-pending technology that dispenses and delivers its proprietary mixture of chemical compounds to the bee population in order to prevent the effects of colony collapse disorder.

