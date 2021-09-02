Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLPH opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

