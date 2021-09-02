Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

BBY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.