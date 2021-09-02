BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

