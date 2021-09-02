Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.13 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $638,192.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00157093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.63 or 0.07540922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.14 or 1.00141252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00814503 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.