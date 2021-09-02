BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 24,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.