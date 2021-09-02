BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 24,129 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 475.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $334,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,333 shares of company stock worth $421,175 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.